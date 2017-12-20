Local congressmen weigh in on passed tax bill

By Published:
Capitol Hill
A flag flies on at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The House is scheduled to vote on adopting mandatory anti-sexual harassment training for all members and their staff. The vote comes amid a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against lawmakers that has thrust the issue of gender hostility and discrimination on Capitol Hill squarely into the spotlight. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Local congressmen have not remained silent on the debated tax bill that passed the House Tuesday and the Senate early Wednesday morning.

North Carolina Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield took to Twitter on Tuesday referring to the tax bill as “the first step towards using tax cuts for the wealthy to justify cuts to programs that benefit many Americans.”

North Carolina Republican Congressman Walter B. Jones voted against the bill.

“I’m all for tax reform, but it must grow the economy, not the debt,” said Congressman Jones in a released statement. “Unfortunately, the tax bill will be financed not by cutting spending elsewhere in the budget, but by adding $2 trillion to America’s debt.”

 

 

