Kinston gets 2 new rescue boats through Firehouse Subs grant

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Fire and Rescue received two brand new rescue boats Wednesday through a $23,000 grant from Firehouse Subs.

Officials said they realized the need for the boats after Hurricane Matthew, and administration Captain William Barss said the boats will make a big difference.

“I get to see the firefighters when they get frustrated and don’t have the equipment they are supposed to have, and now I get to see that something is happening that can make a positive reaction,” said Barss.

The boats will help first responders protect their community on a day-to-day basis and during natural disasters.

It’s the third time Kinston Fire and Resuce has applied, and officials said they are happy their perseverance finally paid off.

