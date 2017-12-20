Havelock pair sign, Barrett to ECU and Jones to UNC

HAVELOCK (WNCT) Coastal 3A champion and 3A state runner-up Havelock had a pair of signings Wednesday on this first ever “early” National Signing Day.

Khalil Barrett flipped earlier this week from Coastal Carolina to ECU. He signed with the Pirates Wednesday morning.

“I just really felt at home with the coaching staff,” said Barrett.

Avery Jones has been a long-time commitment to North Carolina and he made it official today.

“My Mom and my family was really comfortable with the staff at UNC and I can’t wait to go,” Jones said.