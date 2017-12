GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton deputy fire chief has resigned after being charged with a DWI.

Charles Suggs will not longer work at the fire department.

Grifton’s fire chief informed the town manager Monday of Sugg’s resignation.

If Suggs wants to come back, pending the results of the court decision, it would be at a lower rank.

However, the town manager said there was no discussion of Suggs returning.