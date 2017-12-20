Greenville police offering reward in Catayltic converter case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to a $2,500 for any information in connection with a Catalytic converters theft case.

Greenville police received theft reports starting in late November and the most recent one reported arrived in December.

Authorities said the suspects appear to target 2000 to 2005 Honda vehicles parked in large apartment complexes.

Authorities also said the suspects may be using some type of portable saw to steal the parts.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Greenville Police Department of Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

