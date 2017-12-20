Giving animals as gits this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For some families, Santa will bring furry friends with him and it’s a big responsibility.

Christmas is known for the gifts, even the moving and breathing ones.

Like other holidays some people think it’s the perfect time to adopt an animal.

Shelters around our area encourage you to do so, but responsibly.

Shelters see an increase in the amount of adoptions around the holidays.

Unfortunately, they also see a good amount of animals coming back.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina recommends the person you’re getting the animal for has some clue or indication they want a pet.

Make sure the person getting the pet realizes it’s a full time job.

“I don’t think people think about this is something I have to take care of the rest of their life whatever they need medical attention anything they would possibly need they rely on you,” said Shelby Jolly of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

There are a ton of loving animals up for adoption this holiday season with many of the shelters running deals.