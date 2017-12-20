Former patient dedicates book to her Vidant recovery team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former patient will honor Vidant Medical Center team members on Wednesday by dedicating a book to their services for the role they played in her recovery process.

Mitzi Moye, an avid runner, was struck by a vehicle going 55 miles per hour on her run one day in 2015.

Moye’s injuries from the incident included a traumatic brain injury, broken C1 vertebrae, a mangled left arm and staples required in her skull and leg.

Moye spent twelve days in a coma at Vidant Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit before joining specialists at the Vidant Rehabilitation Center for ongoing physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Since recovered, Moye continues to hold Vidant close to her heart.

On Wednesday, Moye will return to Vidant Rehabilitation Services for a book signing.

Moye’s book entitled “Annie Finds a Starfish,” and is dedicated to the people who helped nurse her back to health.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and will be held in the Vidant Rehabilitation Services Department of Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.