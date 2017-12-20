First Alert Forecast: Rainy, Cool and Breezy

SUMMARY: Advancing storm system will brings rain to the east today along with cool temperatures. The cool temps stick around late week but sunshine is back. Changes for the weekend. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers across the area with warm temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be cloudy with showers, some rain could be heavy at times. We should pick up about .50″ to an inch of rain. Winds will kick up, out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight with temperatures dropping to either side of 40 degrees. It will be breezy so a wind chill will be a factor first thing tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 90% 52 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 52 ° F precip: 90% 51 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 30% 43 ° F precip: 30% 43 ° F precip: 30% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast