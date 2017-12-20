First Alert Forecast: Rainy, Cool and Breezy

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Advancing storm system will brings rain to the east today along with cool temperatures. The cool temps stick around late week but sunshine is back. Changes for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers across the area with warm temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be cloudy with showers, some rain could be heavy at times. We should pick up about .50″ to an inch of rain. Winds will kick up, out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight with temperatures dropping to either side of 40 degrees. It will be breezy so a wind chill will be a factor first thing tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
53° F
precip:
50%
8am
Wed
51° F
precip:
90%
9am
Wed
52° F
precip:
90%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
11am
Wed
54° F
precip:
100%
12pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
1pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
2pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
3pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
90%
4pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
30%
12am
Thu
43° F
precip:
30%
1am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
41° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
41° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.