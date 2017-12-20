ECU women blast Savannah State, 103-37

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Freshman guard Ariyana Williams scored a career high 34 points to lead ECU to a 103-37 win over Savannah State Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

East Carolina improves to 7-5 on the season with the win.

Fellow freshman Necole Hope was the only other Pirate in double figures. She scored 15 points in the victory. Alex Frazier dished out 12 assists.

The Pirates now break for the holidays before returning on December 28th when ECU faces Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Pirate women open league play in the American Athletic Conference hosting Cincinnati on December 30th.

