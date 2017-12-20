Beulaville Police Dept. warns Facebook users of a new scam

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–If you use Facebook, there’s a new scam that’s targeting your personal information.

The Beulaville Police Department is warning you to be aware of the posts you comment on.

Hackers are setting up posts that ask questions to get your personal information. Questions like, ‘What’s your favorite teacher’s name?’ or ‘Your first type of car?.’

When you comment on the posts, you’re giving out answers to your security questions without realizing it.

“They do it one piece at a time,” Chief Jamie Rogers said. “They’re asking for your grandmother’s name, your father’s middle name or your birthday, your address.”

All of these questions are often used as security features when you set up your account. The chief offers some tips to keep your identity safe.

“Don’t provide your name, don’t provide your birthday, and don’t use any part of your social security number or any identifying information,” he said.

Chief Rogers also wants to remind folks to refrain from sharing their travel plans on social media during the holiday season.