Artist looks to bring studio tour to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Vincent Van Gogh once said great things are done by a series of small things brought together, which is what New Bern artist Chris Wagner has in mind.

Wagner is planning to bring small local artists together to create a greater art movement in the city.

“The idea is to have an artist studio tour,” said Wagner. “That way the studio can be open, artists can have some of their work on display or on sale. They can actually be in the progress of painting, sculpting or whatever they may do.”

It would be called the “Neuse River Artist Studio Tour.”

Wagner said he wants to “promote everything New Bern offers as far as art and the art scene.”

“It’s an amazing art scene here,” he added.

The hope is it will also bring more visitors to the city.

Artist Lisa Bisbee Lentz said she has seen many people visiting her studio.

“People come from all over,” she said. “We have people from South Africa and Germany. And we have people from all over that come and visit.”

Wagner said many are on board with the idea.

“It’s surprising New Bern hasn’t had this yet,” he said. “But we’re going to make it happen.”

Wagner will hold an open meeting at his studio, the Sanctuary Gallery, Thursday at 6 p.m. to gauge interest.