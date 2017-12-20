Amber Alert issued in Texas after mother found stabbed to death

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Police in Houston, Texas issued an Amber Alert Tuesday after the mother of an 11-month-old baby was found stabbed to death.

The Amber Alert was issued for 11-month-old Shanally Flores, KPRC reported. Police said Shanally was nowhere to be found when they responded to an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe Shanally is with her father, who is also considered a suspect in the stabbing.

Shanally is described as being 30 inches tall and about 20 pounds. She is believed to be Honduran and possibly black or mixed race.

Her father is Thomas Bernardez, a black Honduran, KPRC reported. He is believed to be driving a 2000 blue Toyota Celica with a black hood and Texas license plate number CM7-L340.

Anyone with information on Bernardez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.