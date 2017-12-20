Ahlers stays true to his word and signs with ECU

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Record-setting DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers led the area signing parade on this first ever “early” National Signing Day.

Despite a rush of interest from the very best in the nation, Ahlers stuck to his original decision to attend ECU. Georgia had offered previously, while Florida and Alabama came on late. Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to Ahlers late Tuesday night and had wanted to speak further with him, but Ahlers told him he was signing with ECU.

Ahlers shattered all kinds of records in his four years at DH Conley. He goes down as the state’s 2nd all-time leader in total offense and 3rd all-time best in passing.

“I knew I wanted to be a Pirate when I was very young,” said Ahlers. “I can’t wait to get started.”