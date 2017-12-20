9OYS: Homeless allege mismanagement at Greenville shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 10 people who stay at the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville have reached out to 9 On Your Side with complaints over the way the shelter is ran.

Those who talked to 9 On Your Side claimed they weren’t receiving donations and said they regularly saw management throw away clothes and food delivered to them.

Most of them did not wish to go on camera, saying they feared retaliation by the privately-owned shelter.

Close to 100 homeless people line up each night to stay at the shelter.

Angel Hines, who used to stay at the shelter, said it hurts more than it helps

“They stealing,” said Hines. “They are not helping the homeless. They are already wealthy people, and they are taking away from the homeless.”

She left the shelter last month.

“I was thankful for them to open the door for me, and allow me to come in,” said Hines. “But the way they operate things, I really don’t respect the way the organization at all.”

She claimed the people in charge pocket donations for themselves and only give the homeless what is left over.

A person who stays at the shelter and wished to remain anonymous said the same thing.

“The donations is not being used for what people are giving it for,” the person said. “Since I have been here, if it is something they can make use for, oh, we not going to see that.”

They also said belongings are stolen on a regular basis and claim management refuses to watch surveillance footage to see who is responsible.

“People that run the shelter is taking it and throwing it away or taking it and putting it in a back closet for the community to come and sort through it Tuesdays and Thursdays when it is open,” said Hines.

Community Crossroads Center director Bob Williams denies the claims.

“All of this stuff here will be given out to the children,” Williams said. “Everything that comes here is given out to the residents. These are citizens of Greenville that are part of the community, so we need to help them.”

But Hines believes the center’s agenda is clear.

“I think they are doing it to get as much money as they can,” she said. “I don’t think they really care about the people. It’s not about us. I know it is not about us. You can tell it is not about us.”

Hines has started a petition with more than 20 signatures and detailed allegations.

She said she is working with an attorney.

The center’s director, on the other hand, said their goal is to help the homeless, and that is what their six-month program is designed to do.