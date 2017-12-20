5 arrested after $124,000 worth of drugs stolen in pharmacy break-in

OTWAY, N.C. (WNCT) — Five suspects were arrested Wednesday after the front door of a Carteret County pharmacy was smashed and more than $124,000 in medications were stolen.

Melton Guthrie, 41, and Justin Miranda, 25, both of Newport, are being charged with breaking into the pharmacy and taking the drugs. Deputies said Kaylie Miranda, 23, of Newport; Charles Willis III, 25 of Otway and Cody Bell, 26 of Newport all received some of the drugs and are being charged with possessing and intending to sell them.

Pharmacy Break-in Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Melton Guthrie Justin Miranda Charles Willis III Kaylie Miranda Cody Bell

The break-in occurred at the Express Care Pharmacy on Highway 70 East in Otway early Tuesday morning.

Morphine, oxycodone, Adderall, amphetamines, fentanyl, and hydromorphone were among the drugs stolen.

Carteret County detectives found some of the drugs last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at Guthrie and Miranda’s residence.

That lead to the arrest of the other three suspects, who deputies said received a portion of the total 7,400 dosage units.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and will work with pharmacy officials to determine the amount of recovered medication.

In a news release, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said his detectives made the case an immediate priority.

“It was doubly important that we conclude this case as quickly as possible to identify and arrest the individuals who committed the crime and also to keep these drugs from falling into the wrong hands,” Buck said. “Our detectives did great job working this case and making these arrests in less than 24 hours following the incident.”

Miranda was given a $4 million bond.

The other four each received a $2 million bond.

All fire suspects had their first court appearances Wednesday.