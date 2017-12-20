4th ranked Duke crushes Evansville, 104-40

By Published:

DURHAM (AP) – Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-best 27 points, and No. 4 Duke routed Evansville 104-40 on Wednesday night.

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and Grayson Allen finished with 16 to help the Blue Devils (12-1) bounce back from their lone loss with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Duke blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against a slow-paced Evansville team.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (10-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Evansville entered allowing an average of 61.9 points per game. The Blue Devils nearly had that at halftime, leading 58-18 the break.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 13 points to help Duke put this one out of reach early. The Blue Devils needed just 13 1/2 minutes to build a 20-point lead and 2 1/2 more minutes to go up by 30.

They hit 12 of their first 16 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 16 3s after shooting 27 percent from long range in the 89-84 loss at Boston College on Dec. 9.

BIG PICTURE

Evansville: The Purple Aces like to play slowly – frequently milking the shot clock into the low teens or longer before taking their first shot or, more often, stumbling into a turnover – and that deliberate style worked against them as the Blue Devils methodically stretched their lead into the 20s and well beyond.

Duke: The Blue Devils had 11 days to stew on the loss that knocked them from No. 1. Duke allowed the Eagles to hit 15 3-pointers in that game, but clamped down against an Evansville team that makes 49.4 percent of its 3s – the best in Division I. Evansville was just 5 of 14 from long range.

UP NEXT

Evansville: The Purple Aces host Illinois State on Saturday in their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Duke: The Blue Devils have another extended break, this one lasting nine days before Florida State comes in Dec. 30 for their first home ACC game.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s