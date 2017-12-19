Wilmington man accused of running mobile phone scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man accused of scamming mobile phone stores by posing as a pastor has turned himself in.

Wilmington police told local media outlets that 47-year-old James Terry claimed he was a church pastor and obtained cell phones by charging them to a business account that later declined payment.

A police spokeswoman says Terry is suspected of running his scam in other locations. He is charged with possession of stolen goods.

Terry’s status couldn’t be determined on Monday.