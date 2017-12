Surf City Shop with a Cop Christmas event View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Surf City Police Department held their first annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Saturday.

The police staff took children and their parents out to lunch and then went Christmas shopping at Wal-Mart.

After shopping, the children and parents were invited back to the police department to have dessert and wrap their gifts.