Salvation Army in need of gift donations for Angel Tree

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Salvation Army in Washington is struggling to meet the toy needs for every child that was signed up to participate.

The cutoff date to donate was December the 13, but they have had to extend this date.

“We’ve had issues, and we made an appeal to the community,” said Captain Bruce Rabon. “And the community came through every year. So we’re praying that it will happen again this year, and we have faith that it will.”

100 kids are still on the list for present donations and 89 families on a waiting list.

If you would like to help out, visit the Washington Salvation Army at 112 E 7th Street with a gift or you can provide a monetary donation online.