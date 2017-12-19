Salvation Army in need of gift donations for Angel Tree

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Salvation Army in Washington is struggling to meet the toy needs for every child that was signed up to participate.

The cutoff date to donate was December the 13, but they have had to extend this date.

“We’ve had issues, and we made an appeal to the community,” said Captain Bruce Rabon. “And the community came through every year. So we’re praying that it will happen again this year, and we have faith that it will.”

100 kids are still on the list for present donations and 89 families on a waiting list.

If you would like to help out, visit the Washington Salvation Army at 112 E 7th Street with a gift or you can provide a monetary donation online. 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s