Purple Heart wreath posted aboard Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–A special gift for Christmas is serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Purple Heart recipients aboard Camp Lejeune.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Purple Heart wreath exemplifies the support of the community.

Commanding Officer Captain James Hancock ordered it for the holidays. He’s a Purple Heart recipient himself.

“I wanted to personally do it,” Hancock said. “I wanted to give it to them to let them know how much we honor them each and every day.”

When Hancock went to pick it up, to his surprise, he learned the wreath was free.

“We went to pick it up, my wife went to pick it up, and Mr. Willie Justice of Justice Farms said. ‘You know what, there’s no charge here,’ and donated it.”

Members of the local Purple Heart chapter helped post the wreath on Tuesday.

It’s located in the lobby area of the medical center for all to see and serves as a symbol for all combat wounded, both those living and those killed in action.

“Here at the hospital, as we move forward as a medical center and as we move forward onto becoming a trauma center, we understand what it means to give all,” Hancock said.

Purple Heart recipients say to see the support for their sacrifices means so much.

“This beautiful wreath here signifying support for our Purple Heart veterans, it’s going to be much appreciated by them,” Grant Beck, commander of Purple Heart Chapter 642, said. “I know it is by those of us who were in Vietnam and are now able to support other Vietnam veterans.”

Hancock says the wreath will be displayed every year.