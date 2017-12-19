New Bern students, police bring $100,000 worth of toys to sick kids at Vidant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department and a H.J MacDonald Middle School group partnered together to spread some holiday cheer with those who may not be able to go home for Christmas.

They traveled from New Bern with $100,000 worth of toys for the kids at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

The school group is called Project Future Leaders, and they worked to collect all of the toys plus a $400 check for the hospital.

“It makes me feel really happy to know that,” said Uriah Little, a member of the group. “I know being in here is not the best thing (but) they get to be with their families and open all these presents.”

Project Future Leaders go to different events throughout the school year to help the community, but this one is their biggest fundraiser.