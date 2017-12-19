Missing Alabama boys found safe, parents turn themselves in

MORGANTON, NC (WNCT) — Four missing boys from Arab, Alabama were found in North Carolina, according to a report from WHNT-TV.

The boys’ non-custodial father, Marcus Simmons and the mother of three of the children, Karissa Cummings, turned themselves into Morganton police overnight.

Morganton is east of Asheville.

The boys range in age from one to 11. Investigators say Alexander, Nicholas, Corbin and Ian were taken from their grandmother’s home on December 8.

They were all found safe. Accommodations are now being made to bring the children back to Alabama. Their parents will be extradited.