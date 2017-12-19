Local business owner weighs in on how GOP tax plan will impact small businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the republican tax bill continues to advance within the house and the senate many people locally are concerned on how it could affect them.

Many of our local representatives like GK Butterfiled and Walter B Jones have voiced their concerns over the new bill…some local business are looking forward to it.

Republicans say the tax break will look out for local businesses because it will help jumpstart the economy.

Uptown Brewery co partner Benjamin Self agrees.

He says by his calculations, he will be a part of that growth.

He says he understand tax decrease or raises can all be scary, but is confident that this change will be only beneficial.

“For me it’s going to result in substantial tax breaks which I can then reinvest into my business and I think it is going to be positive for a lot of people,” said Self

By Self’s calculations he believes only 5 percent of the population will see a $10 tax rise.

Other business owners who preferred to stay anonymous disagree with Self and say this new plan will only add more stress to small business owners in the long run.