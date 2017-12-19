Jacksonville police need help IDing woman in fraud at Wal-Mart

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are looking for help identifying a woman in surveillance photos.

The woman pictured in the photos is wanted for questioning related to a fraud incident that occurred on December 3 at a Wal-Mart on Yopp Road in Jacksonville.

Wal-Mart Fraud Wanted

The suspect is described as a white female between the ages of 25-35.

She is approximately 5’8” with black hair.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing khaki pants, a dark polo-style shirt, and a burgundy jacket.

She was last seen leaving the parking lot of Wal-Mart in the direction of Lowes Home Improvement in a white GMC Terrain.

If anyone has any information about the location or the identity of this woman, contact Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

