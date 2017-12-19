Hatchell wins 1,000th game in her coaching career

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell has become the third women’s Division I coach to net her 1,000th career victory.

Hatchell’s Tar Heels beat Grambling State 79-63 on Tuesday. Hatchell, who battled leukemia and was declared cancer-free in 2014, is 1,000-376 during a 43-year career that started with 11 seasons at Francis Marion.

This is her 32nd season at North Carolina, and she has led the Tar Heels to eight ACC titles, three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship.

Jamie Cherry scored 22 points and Janelle Bailey added 15 for the Tar Heels (10-2), who shot 47 percent and outscored the Tigers 60-40 over the final three quarters after falling behind early.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s