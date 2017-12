TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper will be back in Edgecombe County on Tuesday.

The governor is scheduled to visit Edgecombe Community College to make an announcement on economic development.

Governor Cooper visited Edgecombe County on Thursday to discuss bring over 400 jobs to the state through the expansion of the company Corning Inc.

9 on your side will continue to keep you updated on this event and future governor visits to eastern North Carolina.