First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny now but rain and cooler weather mid-week

SUMMARY: A low pressure system will provide a better chance of rain by mid-week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s & 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the southern coast and OBX. There is a lot of fog, some of it dense so you’ll want to save yourself some time.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are warm today with some of us maybe flirting with 70 degrees. Winds should stay light and there should be plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few showers around, not as cold, temps on either side of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and highs in the 50’s.

