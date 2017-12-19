First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny now but rain and cooler weather mid-week

SUMMARY: A low pressure system will provide a better chance of rain by mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s & 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the southern coast and OBX. There is a lot of fog, some of it dense so you’ll want to save yourself some time.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are warm today with some of us maybe flirting with 70 degrees. Winds should stay light and there should be plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few showers around, not as cold, temps on either side of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and highs in the 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
50° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
49° F
precip:
40%
6am
Wed
49° F
precip:
50%
7am
Wed
49° F
precip:
60%
8am
Wed
50° F
precip:
60%
9am
Wed
52° F
precip:
60%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
70%
11am
Wed
55° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
80%
1pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
90%
5pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
100%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
90%
9pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
90%
11pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
80%
12am
Thu
41° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
38° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
38° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
