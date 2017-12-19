Cookies for the Troops drive underway in Carteret Co.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–You can do something nice for our troops this holiday season, but you’ll need to do it soon.

The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is collecting cookies for the troops. It’s a special way to help them feel like home for the holidays.

Nearly 5,000 sweet treats have already been donated, but more are needed.

“Most of the troops working over the holidays are single or their families aren’t here,” said Lana Collmann, program manager. “So this just reminds them a little bit of home and is a little piece of home for them.”

The chamber partnered with the Accidental Bakery in Beaufort to provide snickerdoodle, molasses, and M&M cookies.

Collection started on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

“We’re looking for any kind of baked goods: cookies, brownies, dessert bars,” Collmann said. “We would like them in plastic Ziploc bags. If you’re going to do cake slices we’d like them individually wrapped.”

You can drop off your goodies at 801 Arendell Street in Morehead City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The treats will be packed up by the Military Affairs Committee and delivered to Coast Guard stations, Cherry Point and the Army Reserve.

You can also send Christmas cards. It’s the 13th year of the event.