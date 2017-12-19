Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Morehead City.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas White was last seen at Mike Toler Dodge in Morehead City on Monday.

According to the alert, White was last seen operating a white Dodge Ram with the tag number ZSD-5742 and has not returned to his residence on White Oak Bluff Road in Stella, North Carolina.

Police said anyone with information should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400.