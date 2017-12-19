Appeals court dumps judge’s dispute with town over records

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina court is throwing out a judge’s effort to force the police department that detained his adult son to provide more of their internal records to the public.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the lawsuit Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett of Manteo filed against Kill Devils Hills is nullified because he failed to follow the proper procedure. The court said Tillett is free to again ask the town for an insurance provider’s private review of police conduct, and to sue again if he’s refused.

Tillett contends the Outer Banks town’s police department was marred by bad apples and the review might have said so. Kill Devil Hills says the public doesn’t have the right to review it because it addresses the police chief’s job performance.