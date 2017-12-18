Wilmington coffee shop owner named 2017 CNN Hero of the Year

WNCT Staff Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a Wilmington coffee shop has been named 2017 CNN Hero of the Year.

According to CNN, Amy Wright received the award “for her efforts to advocate for disabled people. “

Wright owns Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington.

The restaurant, which she opened in 2016, is named after her two children who have Down syndrome.

Wright employs 40 employees with disabilities at the coffee shop.

“I am bringing this home to the 40 employees who work at Bitty & Beau’s because they are my heroes,” Wright said. “And most of all to my two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who are my inspirations.”

The award is determined by online voters who selected Wright from among the top 10 CNN Heroes finalists.

Wright will be awarded $100,000 to grow her cause.

