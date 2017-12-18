Volunteers wrap gifts to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the Christmas holiday, volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are wrapping gifts to benefit the organization.

The organization has a booth set up inside the Greenville Mall outside the Women’s Belk and Victoria’s Secret.

100% of the money made from gift wrapping goes to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to aid in its lifesaving mission. The organization is hoping to raise $15,000 this year.

Volunteers are wrapping gifts from 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday and from 12pm to 6pm on Christmas Eve.