Uptown Greenville announces winners for storefront decorating contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville has announced the winners of the 2017 Uptown Storefront Decorating Contest.

Seventeen stores entered the contest and nearly two hundred votes were cast.

First place was awarded to Shave on Fifth.

Coming in at second place was Uptown Brewing Company, and Crave took home third place.

Storefronts were voted on by the public through an online voting tool hosted on Uptown Greenville’s social media platform.

Voters were encouraged to consider originality, light displays, and overall appearance.

Each winner received a gift card to an Uptown merchant of their choice.

The Uptown Greenville Storefront Decorating Contest is an initiative that is meant to bring more shoppers to the area during the holidays.

Many Uptown merchants used twinkling storefront décor including trees, snowmen, snowflakes, window art, and of course lights.

The decorations will remain up throughout the holiday season for the public to view.

