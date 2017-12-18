‘Sensitive Santa’ event held for special needs children

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Children with special needs had the chance to talk with Santa Claus in an environment that’s more low-key than is typical for holiday events.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the “Sensitive Santa” event was held Saturday at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Mike Kamp of the hospital’s Rehabilitations Services says the event allows autistic children and others to talk with Santa and have their photos made in a low-sensory environment.

The event is in its fourth year and is sponsored by Wonderfully Made, a non-profit photography group founded by Serena Block. Block is a photographer who says she came up with the idea after one of her three children was diagnosed with autism.

Block considers issues such as lighting and camera flash in setting up the event. She expected to photograph 20 families.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.jdnews.com