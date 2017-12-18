Raleigh cab driver gets attention with 11,000 Christmas lights on his taxi

WNCN Staff Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One local taxi cab driver invested 40 hours and about 11,000 Christmas lights into his car this holiday season to brighten up the Triangle roads.

For the last three years, Dwight Robinett says he’s decorated his taxi cab instead of decorating his house.

“I’ve gotten some great responses. People seem to love it. They say it makes them feel better,” said Robinett.

He says it’s an evolving project as he learns what works and what doesn’t.

This year Robinett added wheel lights to his ride. He says it’s something his fans have definitely noticed.

“I actually got pulled over five times. Raleigh police lit me up, pulled me over, and asked if they could take my picture,” Robinett said.

Robinett makes sure all of his windows are clear of the lights, and the doors open and close with ease for his passengers.

He says the only real downside is with all the attention his cab gets during the holidays — it kind of makes his day job a little more difficult.

“You know how people wave down a cab; well, everyone is waving at me now. So I have no idea who needs a cab and who’s just waving,” said Robinett.

He says he will keep his lights on until the 12th day of Christmas.

If you want to go for a ride in Robinett’s Christmas Cab, he says just call TAXI TAXI and ask for him.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s