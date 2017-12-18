New sheriff in town: 6-year-old sworn in as honorary deputy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Pitt County, there’s a new honorary deputy sheriff in town.

At just 6 years old, Tommy Judge was sworn in on Monday.

Deputy Christopher Syers met Judge over the summer at a “Free to Be Me” event, which caters to children battling some type of chronic or critical illness.

Since then, the two have been best friends.

Tommy had already endured a lot during his 6 years of life.

He suffers from a number of illnesses, including a cleft lip and palate, a heart condition and DiGeorge syndrome.

His mother said he always dreamed of being a pilot but after meeting Syers he decided he wanted to be both a pilot and a deputy sheriff.

On Monday, Tommy and his family were escorted to the Pitt County Courthouse as Syers helped make Tommy’s dream a reality.

In a special ceremony, Judge DeSoto swore in Tommy as a special deputy sheriff and law enforcement pilot.

Tommy’s custom-made uniform was even pinned with wings.

Tommy’s mother said her son’s first order of business will be to play with all his new gifts and then “arrest” his sister.