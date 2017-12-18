Jacksonville man wanted for questioning in several assaults

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man is wanted for questioning in connection to several assaults, including one on a woman, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Donald Lamar Williams, 29, of Kitt Drive in Jacksonville is 5’6 in height, 210 pounds with a medium complexion and a short haircut.

He also has a mustache, a beard and a tattoo of Jesus on his right arm.

The Sheriff’s Office asks you call them at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 if you know where he is.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s