Jacksonville man wanted for questioning in several assaults

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man is wanted for questioning in connection to several assaults, including one on a woman, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Donald Lamar Williams, 29, of Kitt Drive in Jacksonville is 5’6 in height, 210 pounds with a medium complexion and a short haircut.

He also has a mustache, a beard and a tattoo of Jesus on his right arm.

The Sheriff’s Office asks you call them at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 if you know where he is.