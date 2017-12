HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a number of break-ins at the same tire shop.

Police said G&H Tire has been broken into multiple times this month, and a large number of tires have been stolen.

If you have any information, contact, Havelock police at (252) 447-3212 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.