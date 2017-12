GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all bookworms, Greenville’s Sheppard Memorial Library will unveil its new Pitt County Bookmobile on Monday.

After spending twenty years in operation, the original Bookmobile suffered major engine failure and had to be removed from service in May.

The new Bookmobile event will take place in front of the Pitt County Office Building at 5 p.m.

Major funding for the new unit was provided by Pitt County Government.

The event is open to the public.