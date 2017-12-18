Greenville City Councilwoman Kandie Smith to run for N.C. House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville City Councilwoman and former Mayor Kandie Smith announced Monday she is running for the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Smith will run in the newly created District 8.

“The Bethel area and places like Fountain, the district covers all of those areas,” Smith said. “I want them to be able to have someone they can talk to.”

It’s not the first time Smith has run for a state House seat.

“I ran last year, so understanding the process of what it is like to run, that part is not new, but my intention of course like it was last time is to win,” Smith said.

She said the new seat is elected solely by those in Pitt County, which she believes will increase her chances of winning.

“The best thing about that is the people in Pitt County,” said Smith. “They know me.”

If elected, she said she would provide a direct line between eastern North Carolina and the state capital.

“We have our college, East Carolina University, our medical school, and we want those to continue to thrive,” said Smith. “We want to make sure that funds that can be sent to our area to be able to help with economic development and anything that is going to help improve, that we have someone to be able to advocate.”

Filing is in February and elections are next November.

“I think she is great,” said Barbara White, a Greenville resident. “We need somebody on the state level to represent us.”

She said she plans to fulfill her duties as a council member until then.

“I still have things I want to accomplish within District 1, and I am still going to be pushing those things forward,” Smith said.