Former Mayor of Kinston speaks out on future endeavours

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The former mayor of Kinston is speaking out after posting a Facebook live video entitled “What’s Next.”

In the video, B.J. Murphy took the time to discuss his future plans as a private citizen with his followers.

A little bit over a month ago and for the first time in 8 years, B.J. Murphy found himself on the losing side in the mayoral race for the city.

Despite the loss, Murphy didn’t allow the small setback to stop him from moving forward.

“The spirit of the community has changed and that’s probably what I’m most proud of,” said Murphy.

Through hurricanes, and the resurgence of a minor league baseball team, being a public servant has helped him for the next chapter.

“I’m hoping to be able to take my skill set as just telling stories and helping to relate to what’s going on in the marketplace and help these small businesses,” said Murphy.

The former mayor is focusing all of his energy on his own operation, Magic Mile Media.

A ‘social first’ firm with a focus on helping small business expand their operation with the help of video, photography and social media.

“I help manage social media accounts for several clients here in Eastern North Carolina and that is going to be a big focus of mine moving forward,” said Murphy.

With that step forward, Murphy said he wants to spend time with his family.

“We’re going to continue to spend a lot of time with each other and invest in each other,” said Murphy. “My family want’s to see me succeed and I want to see them succeed.”

As far as a political future, Murphy is in no rush.

“Will I run for office again? Possibly. But, I can’t say yes and I certainly won’t say no,” said Murphy.

Overall, leaving a legacy behind is Murphy’s priority.

“Hopefully, I’ll inspire some other young entrepreneur to take action or possibly even some young political activist to rise up and become active in their community,” said Murphy.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s