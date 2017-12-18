Former Mayor of Kinston speaks out on future endeavours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The former mayor of Kinston is speaking out after posting a Facebook live video entitled “What’s Next.”

In the video, B.J. Murphy took the time to discuss his future plans as a private citizen with his followers.

A little bit over a month ago and for the first time in 8 years, B.J. Murphy found himself on the losing side in the mayoral race for the city.

Despite the loss, Murphy didn’t allow the small setback to stop him from moving forward.

“The spirit of the community has changed and that’s probably what I’m most proud of,” said Murphy.

Through hurricanes, and the resurgence of a minor league baseball team, being a public servant has helped him for the next chapter.

“I’m hoping to be able to take my skill set as just telling stories and helping to relate to what’s going on in the marketplace and help these small businesses,” said Murphy.

The former mayor is focusing all of his energy on his own operation, Magic Mile Media.

A ‘social first’ firm with a focus on helping small business expand their operation with the help of video, photography and social media.

“I help manage social media accounts for several clients here in Eastern North Carolina and that is going to be a big focus of mine moving forward,” said Murphy.

With that step forward, Murphy said he wants to spend time with his family.

“We’re going to continue to spend a lot of time with each other and invest in each other,” said Murphy. “My family want’s to see me succeed and I want to see them succeed.”

As far as a political future, Murphy is in no rush.

“Will I run for office again? Possibly. But, I can’t say yes and I certainly won’t say no,” said Murphy.

Overall, leaving a legacy behind is Murphy’s priority.

“Hopefully, I’ll inspire some other young entrepreneur to take action or possibly even some young political activist to rise up and become active in their community,” said Murphy.