Doctor loses license to practice for sex acts against women

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A family doctor in North Carolina accused of sexually assaulting patients in his office has lost his license to practice.

The Charlotte Observer reports the North Carolina Medical Board revoked Dr. Michael Alson Smith’s license Friday, after he signed a consent order acknowledging sex acts against two women. The board had suspended his license in October.

The board accused the Mount Holly doctor of having sexual contact with the patients “by force or coercion.” He had treated one woman for chronic back pain, depressive disorder and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, and the other woman for anxiety disorder and opioid dependence.

Per the consent order, he acknowledged having non-consensual sexual intercourse with one patient in September, and a sex act against the other in August.

No criminal charges have been reported.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com