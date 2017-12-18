Charlotte uses big second half to uphend ECU, 69-50

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Andrien White scored 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting, Milos Supica got his first career double-double and Charlotte handed interim coach Houston Fancher his first win at the helm of the 49ers, 69-50 over East Carolina on Monday night.

Trailing by five at the break, Charlotte (4-6) opened the second half with a 29-6 run that included three of White’s four 3-pointers to go up 55-37 with eight minutes to play. White also had four layups during the breakaway run and Charlotte led by double figures the rest of the way.

Austin Ajukwa added 14 points and Supica finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which snapped a four-game skid. White’s scoring tied a career best.

East Carolina (5-5) got 14 points and six assists from Isaac Fleming and Kentrell Barkley added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Charlotte fired coach Mark Price, a four-time NBA All-Star, on Thursday and the matchup at East Carolina was Fancher’s first game as interim coach.

