Heels take down Tennessee in top 25 showdown

Roy Williams
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015, file photo, North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in Chapel Hill, N.C.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Williams sank a 3-pointer to put North Carolina ahead for good with 35 seconds left as the seventh-ranked Tar Heels rallied past No. 20 Tennessee 78-73 Sunday.

North Carolina (10-1) capitalized on a 9-0 run in the final minute to win for the fifth straight time and ended Thompson-Boling Arena’s hex on defending national champions.

Tennessee (7-2) had won each of the last five times it had hosted a defending national champion, a string that included victories over Connecticut (in January 2012), Florida (February 2007 and February 2008) and Kentucky (February 1999 and February 2013).

Joel Berry II scored a game-high 21 points for North Carolina. Williams and Luke Maye added 15 points each.

Tennessee led by as many as nine points in the second half and was ahead 70-67 before North Carolina took control down the stretch.

