Greenville woman collects gifts for others for her birthday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville woman is celebrating her birthday in an unexpected way.

Arjenae Williams is paying it forward to help those around her.

“If you see a need, instead of asking when someone is going to take care of that, you ask when am I going to do it, I can be that someone,” Williams said.

She started her non-profit, Something 2 Somebody, two years ago.

“Something 2 Somebody is a North Carolina non-profit that comes out every Sunday, and we feed those homeless and those that are less fortunate.” Williams said. “There are some that come from within the community that say this is their meal that they try to save for two or three days.”

She celebrated her birthday Sunday.

Instead of asking for gifts for herself, she had another request.

“Personal hygiene products is one of the biggest things they are always saying they need so I started asking my family and friends, instead of getting me a gift, do you mind getting gifts and making bags for my lunch buddies,” Williams said.

“She put notifications up there for anybody like to give and help support her organization and we had just an outreach of help, people donating as much as they can,” her sister and volunteer, Williemae Harrell, said.

Businesses and individuals gave over 140 bags for people to grab after getting their Sunday lunch.

Those in need say they look forward to this act of kindness week after week.

“It’s a great event for the neighborhood,” community member Walter Featherstone, Sr. said. “Everyone that comes here blessed one way or the other. They get food. They get clothing. They get prayer, and they get the fellowship.”

“Anybody and everybody can be something to somebody no matter how big or how small, just something to help someone else,” Williams said.