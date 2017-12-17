Greenville shoppers experience the true meaning of Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People grabbing last-minute gifts Sunday got to experience the true meaning of Christmas at the Greenville mall.

The True Meaning of Christmas Tour parked in the back lot of the mall, handing out cups of hot chocolate to shoppers.

Local volunteers also passed out prayer cards and set up donation boxes for the NC Food Bank.

It is part of a 21-city tour from the United Methodist Church.

Organizers say it is a way for people to connect and feel close to others during the holidays.

“As Christians, as United Methodists, we believe that this is when God drew close to us and Jesus so we are doing what we can to celebrate that by drawing close to others so we are going wherever people are gathered and trying to meet as may people as we can to see what Christmas means to them and what excites them about the Christmas season,” organizer Ryan Dunn said.

A Bluegrass band played later in the afternoon.

The tour’s next stop is Charleston, South Carolina.