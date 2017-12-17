Greenville shoppers experience the true meaning of Christmas

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People grabbing last-minute gifts Sunday got to experience the true meaning of Christmas at the Greenville mall.

The True Meaning of Christmas Tour parked in the back lot of the mall, handing out cups of hot chocolate to shoppers.

Local volunteers also passed out prayer cards and set up donation boxes for the NC Food Bank.

It is part of a 21-city tour from the United Methodist Church.

Organizers say it is a way for people to connect and feel close to others during the holidays.

“As Christians, as United Methodists, we believe that this is when God drew close to us and Jesus so we are doing what we can to celebrate that by drawing close to others so we are going wherever people are gathered and trying to meet as may people as we can to see what Christmas means to them and what excites them about the Christmas season,” organizer Ryan Dunn said.

A Bluegrass band played later in the afternoon.

The tour’s next stop is Charleston, South Carolina.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s