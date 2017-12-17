Early Sunday morning fire in Greenville ruled intentional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An early Sunday morning fire in Greenville has been ruled intention by Greenville Fire and Rescue.

Rebekah Thurston said crews were called out to Nicklaus Drive just after midnight. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from a duplex.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, and everyone inside made it out safely. The Red Cross is now assisting those who were impacted.

Due to the fire being ruled intentional, the case has now been turned off to Greenville Police for any additional charges. No word yet on if anyone has been arrested in connection with the case.

