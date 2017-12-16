First Alert Forecast: A little cooler with sunshine to start the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing quiet and warming weather.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler than yesterday. Highs around 50.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds but staying dry with highs well into the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Clouds and the chance for a shower to start the work and school week on Monday. Widespread rain is not likely Monday, but a better chance for widespread rain moves in Wednesday into Thursday. Highs for most of the week will be in the 60’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
