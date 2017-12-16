First Alert Forecast: A little cooler with sunshine to start the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing quiet and warming weather.



TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler than yesterday. Highs around 50.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds but staying dry with highs well into the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Clouds and the chance for a shower to start the work and school week on Monday. Widespread rain is not likely Monday, but a better chance for widespread rain moves in Wednesday into Thursday. Highs for most of the week will be in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast