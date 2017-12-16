Conley’s Holton Ahlers leads NC squad over SC in Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCT) – In the 81st Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, D.H. Conley’s Holton Ahlers shined against some of the best players in North and South Carolina.

Ahlers, who is committed to play at ECU, finished the game with passing and rushing touchdowns. He started for the North Carolina squad. He would go on to be named the MVP of the Shrine Bowl.

After the game, he explained why he chose the Pirates over other programs.

“I wanted somewhere that I could play early and being at home and playing in front of my hometown and my family and everyone like that it just all came together for what I wanted to do and I’m really excited about that,” Ahlers said.

North Carolina beat South Carolina 55-24.