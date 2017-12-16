8th annual Cookie Express held in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The First Christian Church of Washington held their 8th annual Cookie Express Saturday.

The event raises money to help benefit local charities. For $8, event attendees got to pick out a pound of cookies and sweets.

This year the church had 140 bakers.

“By doing this event, this is a way for us to literally turn right around to places like the food pantry, the men’s shelter, the soon to be women’s shelter and give them funds that they need,” said organizers Jillian Pollock.

This year, they were able to raise more than $6,000.